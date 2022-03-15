Pamela D. Nichols
Pamela Dianne Nichols, 61, formerly of Williamsport, Maryland, passed away on March 12, 2022, at the North West Hospital, Randallstown, Maryland.
Pam was born February 10, 1961, the daughter of the late Lewis and Shirley Nichols.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Danny Franklin of White Post, VA; nieces, Monica See (James) of Stephens City, VA, and Amanda Tapscott (Wayne) of White Post, VA; four nephews and one niece.
Pam is preceded in death by her longtime companion Cindy Donovan.
Graveside services will be private at a later date. Pam was an animal lover. A donation in her memory can be made to your local animal shelter.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.