Pamela E. Finley
Pamela E. Finley, 69, of Stephens City, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at home, in her sleep, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Finley was born January 20, 1953, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Julian E. Brown Sr. and Olive Johnson Brown. She retired in 2019 as a resident instructor with Grafton.
She married Taylor Floyd Finley III on March 10, 1971, in Winchester.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Dychelle M. Finley (Michael) of Bunker Hill, WV, Taylor F. Finley IV of Stephens City, Damon J. Finley (Jennifer) of Stephens City, Kerstin T. Finley (Chris) of Martinsburg, WV, Cheraey Finley (David) of Stephens City, Deja Finley (Keith) of North Carolina, and Quame Finley of Seattle, WA; four sisters; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Donald Finley officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
