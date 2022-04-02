Pamela Jean Peck Pamela Jean Peck, 58, of Clearbrook, Va., died at home March 29, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late James K. Viands Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny P. Peck; granddaughter, Heather Dunlap; mother, Phyllis Cox; stepfather, Chuck Cox; two brothers, Kenny Viands and Mike Viands; half-brother, Jamie Viands; two sons, Stephen Palmer and Justin Viands, and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be at Green Valley Baptist Church, Middletown, Va., on Saturday, April 9 at 11 am with Pastor Tim Kirchoff officiating.
