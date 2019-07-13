Pamela Joy Brown
Pamela Joy Brown, 52, of Winchester passed in peace and earned her wings Thursday, June 27, 2019 in her residence after a long battle with COPD and emphysema.
She was born January 4, 1967 in Fredericksburg the daughter of Raymond Brown, Sr. and Brenda Alexander .
Pamela was a kind loving soul who always gave more than she had to others. “ In a field filled with roses, she was a wildflower.”
She is survived by her step-father, Melvin Alexander, her constant companion, Marvin L. Shingleton; her treasured daughters, Angela Cooper and her husband, Michael, and Ashley Vanegas and her wife Christina, all of Winchester; six siblings, David Calvert, Raymond Brown and his wife, Preeti, Goldie Brown, Benjamin, Melvin, and Nicholi Alexander; grandchildren, Vanessa, Keyona, Kevontae, Mia; step-grandchildren Airianah, and William Jr.; multiple nieces and nephews and large extended family.
Her parents preceded her in death.
She will be remembered with love by so many friends including her ex-husband Jose Vanegas.
A visitation will be Tuesday 3-5:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
“I am with you and will watch over you, wherever you go...I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised” -Genesis 28:15
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
