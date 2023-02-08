Pamela Joy Coffman Pamela Joy Coffman, 61, of Strasburg, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was born on July 19, 1961, in Woodstock, VA, only daughter of Eugene “Buck” Coffman and Mary Stultz Coffman. She was a 1979 graduate of Central High School, held a BS in elementary education from Longwood College (1983) and a Masters of Education from Shenandoah University (1991). Pam dedicated her life to her hundreds of five-year-olds. She was employed by the Frederick County School system for 39 years, teaching kindergarten except for a brief move to second grade for three years. She taught at Robinson Elementary (on Roosevelt Blvd, Winchester), Indian Hollow Elementary, and, Middletown Elementary.
Pam was named Teacher of the Year at least twice at Middletown Elementary. Pam was a silver-sister member of the Beta Iota chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international organization of outstanding female educators, initiated in 1991. Yearly summer vacations involved conferences and conventions with Alpha Delta Kappa’s sisters all across the United States. Pam was instrumental in establishing Lions International Middletown Children First, or “Little Lions” at Middletown Elementary in 2003. Pam worked for NREP, the Northwest Regional Education Program, for several summers, helping young minds be intellectually ready for their start of kindergarten. Pam was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves numerous maternal and paternal cousins. She also leaves many highly esteemed past and present teaching colleagues, beloved sorority sisters and her ever-present Yayas.
Funeral services will be held at Dellinger Funeral Home, Main Street, Woodstock, Saturday, February 11, at 1:30 pm, with Pastor Joe Fleming presiding. Past students, friends and family are welcome to gather to remember Pam the hour before the service. Private burial will follow at a later date at St John’s UCC in Harrisville, where she was a life-long member.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Judy Fogle Teacher Education Scholarship through the Laurel Ridge Foundation, 173 Skirmisher Lane, Middletown, VA 22644 (or online) or to or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 (or online).
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
