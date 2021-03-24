Pamela Lee Harden
Pamela Lee Harden, 67, of Cross Junction died Sunday, March 21, 2021 in her residence.
She was born May 3, 1953 in Winchester the daughter of Arthur, Jr., and Ruby Weatherholtz Dehaven.
After her retirement from Crown, Cork, & Seal, she worked for Singhas Tax & Bookkeeping.
In her spare time she loved to travel, Old Westerns, and listening to AC/DC.
She is survived by her daughter, Shelia K. Harden and her significant other, Wayne Smith of Winchester, a grandson, Wayne Smith, II; siblings, Judy A. Kirsch and her husband Larry of Tampa, FL, Linda S. Shanks of Morgantown, WV, Connie F. Smith and her husband Wayne of Cross Junction, Deborah D. Sundlan, of Inwood, WV and Kevin L. Dehaven and his wife, Dorothy of Martinsburg; many nieces, nephews, and a large extended family.
Her son, Gary Harden, Jr., and brothers, Arthur D. Dehaven, III, and Ronnie W. Dehaven preceded her in death.
Friends will be received 6 -8:00 pm Monday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire Department 9381 N. Frederick Pk. Cross Junction, VA 22625.
