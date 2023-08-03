Pamela Lorraine Ridgell
Pamela Lorraine Ridgell, 72 ,of Winchester died Saturday July 29, 2023 in Evergreen Nursing Home.
She was born August 12, 1950 in Winchester the daughter of Edwin and Beulah Turner Curtis.
She was married to Richard P. Ridgell for 27 years.
Professionally, she had worked for the Loudoun County Mapping Office.
She was a member of the Grace Communion International Church, and was also a lay pastor.
She was a past president of the Band Boosters for John Handley High School band. She also was a Volunteer for Policing for the Winchester Police Department.
She is survived by her children, Dawn McFadden of Bunker Hill, Teresa Green- Taylor and her husband Chris of Asheville, NC, and Richard Ridgell, II of Winchester; grandchildren, Joshua and Nathan McFadden; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Waylon, Whitley, Henley, Lucy, and Marlee, and a cousin, Darlene Turner Tallman.
Her husband, and grandchildren, Amber McFadden, and Bryan Sears preceded her in death.
A service will be 6:00 pm Monday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive, Winchester officiated by Reverends Pat Blubaugh, and Linda Rex.
Friends will be received from 4-6:00 pm prior to the service.
After the service there will be a get together at Vibrissa Brewery 10 N. Kent Street Winchester, VA 22601 from 7:30-9:00p.m. This is the old Winchester Star Building, with parking on the side.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 West Cork Street Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester. www.phelpsfunerals.com
