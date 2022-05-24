Pamela Whitney Lewis Pamela Whitney Lewis, 73, of Bunker Hill, WV, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home.
She was born August 28, 1948, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Philip and Lillian Gatewood Whitney. She graduated from John Handley High School and attended Lord Fairfax Community College. Pamela also attended the Whitewinds Featherstone Institutes of Integrative Energetic Medicine & Coaching and was a Reiki Master.
Pamela married Daniel L. Lewis on January 6, 1986, in Westminster, MD. Along with her husband, Daniel, she is survived by two daughters from a previous marriage: Alison Dow of Winchester and Kirsten Thompson of Stephens City, VA; five grandchildren: Alexander Dow, Jonathan Dow, Cameron Dow, Nicholas Robertson, and Madeline Kimmel; and one sister, Cheryl Humphries of Stephens City.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
