Pansy C. Whitacre

Pansy Clark Whitacre, 94, of Winchester, VA died on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Pansy was born on March 31, 1926 in Gore, VA, the daughter of the late Ira and Mae Whitacre Clark. She worked for National Fruit Products for 41 years and a former member of Ebenezer Christian Church in Gore, VA. She loved to travel and NASCAR, especially Richard Petty.
Pansy married Glenn E. Whitacre on July 8, 1966 in Winchester, VA. He was the love of her life. Glenn died on August 29, 2002.
Surviving are three nieces: Pat Lawrence, Mary Biediger & Barbara Abrell all of Winchester, VA and a number of other nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by a sister: Violet Kerns.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Sonya Williams-Giersch. Interment will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Gore, VA.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday an hour prior to the service. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ebenezer Cemetery, 2158 Ebenezer Church Road, Gore, VA 22637.
To view Pansy's tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.