Pastor Clarence “Chuck” R. Davis, Jr., age 71, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center.
Pastor Davis was born in Marlinton, West Virginia in 1948, the son of the late Clarence R. Sr., and Gladys I. Davis. Chuck was a barber in Marlinton for 16 years prior to receiving his Masters of Divinity from Eastern Mennonite Seminary in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Prior to coming to Winchester, he served as a pastor with the Pocahontas Congregation of the Church of the Brethren in West Virginia. He then served as pastor at Calvary Church of the Brethren in Winchester for 37 years. He loved studying the Bible and ministering to God’s people. Pastor Davis was a loving husband, dad, and “Poppa” to his grandkids. In his spare time, he enjoyed cutting wood, playing golf, and reading.
Pastor Davis married Linda K. Friel in Marlinton, West Virginia on June 30, 1968.
Pastor Davis is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Corridon (Edward) and Lydia Ann Carter (Edward), all of Winchester, Virginia; and grandchildren, Clara Elise Corridon and Peter Edward Corridon, both of Winchester, Virginia.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6 at Calvary Church of the Brethren with Pastor Jonathan Martino and Pastor Charlie Estep officiating. A time of gathering and a fellowship meal will follow the service at the church. Interment at Macedonia Church Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pastor Chuck’s name may be made to Gideons International Processing Center, P. O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251, or to Calvary Church of the Brethren, c/o Helping Hands or c/o Continued Education for Pastors, 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602.
But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Isaiah 40:31
