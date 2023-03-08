Pastor David P. Cunsolo
Pastor David P. Cunsolo, 68, of Winchester, Virginia, received his eternal reward surrounded by his family, who held his hands and sang his favorite hymns as he heard the Lord say, “Well done, my good and faithful servant…. Let’s celebrate together!” (Matthew 25:23)
He was born on March 16, 1954, in Long Island, NY, the son of Michael and Grace Barreca Cunsolo. David was ordained for 44 years with the Assemblies of God. He began his ministry in Winchester as children’s pastor at First Assembly of God (now Victory Church), where he ministered to children and families in the community. He was passionate about helping children understand the love of the Lord and what it means to follow Jesus, using many creative means such as puppets, gospel illusions, and stories.
David was extremely active in the community, serving many organizations, including the Winchester School Board, Winchester City Planning Commission, Dowell J. Howard Center, Bright Futures Frederick County/Winchester. He and his wife Kathy founded Rainbow Express Preschool over 30 years ago, which has grown to be one of the premier preschools in Winchester and the surrounding areas.
He, along with his wife Kathy, continued to faithfully minister to the Winchester community when he was installed as lead pastor at Victory Church in 2006, retiring from that position in 2020. He then served Victory part-time in his retirement, until the week before his Homegoing. His impact has been great over the many years he served the area. He loved people well and never met a stranger, generously helping wherever he could. He inspired countless people to join in ministry, becoming full-time pastors and missionaries. He led more people to the Lord than anyone will know on this side of heaven.
David married the love of his life, Kathleen Lynette Brockett, on November 26, 1976. They were true partners in ministry while raising four children. David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, making each member of the family feel loved and cherished.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen; four children, Christine Michelle Trimbur (Adam) of Cairo, Egypt, Angela Marie Cutshaw (Daniel) of Winchester, Michael David Cunsolo (LaDonna) of Accra, Ghana, and Stephen Joseph Cunsolo of Winchester; nine grandchildren, Claire, Peter, Nicholas, Joy, Juliette, Franklin, Alice, Beatrice, and Marissa; his sister, Camille Antoury, of Long Island, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
Upon his passing, David had the joy of meeting two of his grandchildren in heaven: Hope and Eloise (Mike and LaDonna).
The family will receive friends and members of the community on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Victory Church, 2870 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22601, from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 am at Victory Church with Pastor Len Burdick officiating.
David requested that those in attendance celebrate his homegoing, knowing that one day those who follow Christ will join him in the eternal worship of the Creator. He desired those who have not yet made the decision to follow Christ to make that choice so that all could join him in the worship of the Lord, both in this life and the one to come.
The service will be streamed online at victorywinchester.com and also on facebook.com/VictoryChurchVA.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kidz Children’s Ministries at Victory Church: www.victorywinchester.com/give, choose “Other-Specify” and choose “children’s ministries.” Make checks payable to Victory Church, with “children’s ministries” in the memo. Mail to Victory Church, 2870 Middle RD, Winchester, VA 22601
Private burial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.DaveCunsolo.com.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful. And now the prize awaits me – the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give me on the day of his return. And the prize is not just for me but for all who eagerly look forward to his appearing.” (2 Timothy 4:7-8)
