Pastor J. Lloyd Black, Jr.
Pastor John Lloyd Black, Jr., 98, of Winchester, VA, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Commonwealth Senior Living at Front Royal.
Lloyd was born on April 21, 1924, in Lynchburg, VA, a son of the late John Lloyd Black, Sr. and Rena M. Caugan Black. He was in the United States Navy and was a former pastor for 40 years in Connecticut, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia and Florida. He worked for 20 years at the Mayo Clinic in New Haven, CT, and a member of the First Christian Church in Winchester, VA.
Lloyd married Merline I. Lanagan Black on December 23, 1949, in Washington, D.C.
Surviving is a daughter: Jamie Lee Swisher (Perry) of High View, WV; a brother: Merl R. Lanagan of Orange City, FL; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by two daughters: Gwyneth A. Chestnut & Abbie J. Rosenberger.
A funeral service will be held at the First Christian Church in Winchester, VA, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Michael Moulden. Interment will follow in the Mount Olive Cemetery in near Winchester, VA.
Family will receive friends at the church on Saturday a half hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.