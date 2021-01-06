Pastor Johnnie W. Brewer
On January 1st, 2021 Pastor Johnnie W. Brewer of New Life Baptist Church in White Marsh, MD; Beloved husband of Sherri Brewer; Devoted father of Sarah Champ and husband Timothy, Joshua Brewer and Wife Darci and Tirzah Brewer; Cherished grandfather of Aubri, Alissa, Natalie, Landon, Caleb, Jonathan, Grace and Hope; Loving son of Peggy Brewer and the late Johnnie E. Brewer; Dear brother of Paul Brewer, Philip Brewer and James Brewer; Caring son in law of Joy Gray.
Services Private. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 8th at 6 pm in New Life Baptist Church, 5501 Lloyd Avenue, White Marsh, MD 21162.
