Pat Moore
LCdr. Patrick Holmes Moore, 86, of Winchester, VA, died August 23, 2022, with his loving wife, Marilou Fick Colyer Moore, by his side.
Pat was born March 31, 1936, in Wadena, MN, but raised in Alexandria, VA. He was predeceased by his brother, John A. Moore, son, William Arthur Moore, and parents, Mabel Holmes Moore and Arthur Moore who passed away when Pat was 16. He joined the Navy upon graduation from GWHS. After serving as a hospital corpsman for 2 years, Pat attended The College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN, for a couple years, transferred to GW University, Washington, DC, where he also did graduate work. He became a "Mustang" when he re-enlisted upon graduation in 1960, was commissioned and retired after 25 years in the Medical Service Corps. His assignments included Navy hospitals at Corpus Christi, TX, San Diego, CA, Annapolis, MD, Bethesda, MD, Supply Officer aboard the hospital ship, USS Sanctuary, in Vietnam. Additional tours included Egypt, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.
On July 16, 1960, Pat married Marjorie Ann Lee, his anchor until her death in 1997, and wonderful mother of his surviving daughters, Pattie Lee Moore (Lea) of Asheville, NC and Jeannie Puentes (Rob) of Falls Church, VA. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Meghann Moore, Anna Moore, Savannah Moore, Ethan Patrick Moore, Colette Moore, Matthew Puentes (Katherine), Braxton Puentes and Bobby Puentes.
Pat married Marilou on October 25, 1998, in Alexandria, VA, thus joining her large extended family. He is survived by step-son, Andy Colyer (Marion) of Chicago, IL and their three children, Jack Colyer, Maggie Colyer and Katherine Colyer.
Despite his naval career, he didn't become Captain of his ship until he and Marilou embarked on a two year odyssey aboard their 50' Ocean Alexander, Mark II trawler, "Happy Destiny", cruising up and down the East Coast and Bahamas and finally settling at St. Simons Island, GA, where they lived until July, 2019.
Pat overcame numerous obstacles over the years, but always maintained an attitude of gratitude for his many blessings, wealth of experiences, lifelong friends and family. An avid reader, lover of music, world traveler, amateur photographer and genealogist, he also served as lector and usher for their SSI faith community, volunteered with Hospice of the Golden Isles and the American Red Cross disaster relief team. He caught the acting fever after answering a casting call in 2010. Since then, he appeared in numerous student films (volunteering and working with the talented students at Savannah College of Arts and Design), two feature films, several TV films and a major Super Bowl commercial.
A member of a variety of organizations, Pat cherished the many relationships developed over nearly 42 years with friends of Bill W. He believed we are spiritual beings, having a human experience, which now for him is done. He was a true gentleman with a kind heart and generous spirit. He will be dearly missed.
Interment will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please support your charity of choice in some way.
