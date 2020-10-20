Patricia A. Hindman
Patricia Ann Hindman, 65, of Berryville, Virginia, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Hindman was born February 9, 1955 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late William Lawton Arnold and Glenna Fauver Arnold.
She was a homemaker.
She married Robert Anthony Hindman on August 10, 1980 in Boyce, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are a son, Jason Hindman (Kristen) of Boyce, VA; two daughters, Kasi Pfeuffer (David) of Bunker Hill, WV and Sara Hindman of Berryville, VA; nine grandchildren, Karly Bell, Brooke Bell, Autumn Bell, Damion Pfeuffer, Brandon Hindman, Jenna Hindman, Jaidyn Hindman, Bentley Fewell, and Layla Jenkins; a great-granddaughter, Lilianna Bell; and her sister, Brenda Dofflemyer.
She is preceded in death by her step-son, Robert Evans Hindman and her brother, Gary Arnold.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Bobby Brooks officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
