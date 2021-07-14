Patricia A. Rainey (Davis)
Patricia (Davis) Rainey, 65 of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at her home.
Patty was born in 1956 in Lancaster, NY to the late Henry and Sadie (Swaggard) Davis. She is a graduate of Depew High School in Depew, NY and went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Interior Design. Patty was a homemaker who loved art and cooking.
Patty married Orlando Rainey on November 25, 1994 in Elkton, MD.
Surviving with her husband Orlando are Patty’s children, Gordon Davis Thompson of Buffalo, NY, Shawna Aschmies and husband Scott of Philadelphia, PA, Sena Rainey of Winchester, VA and Orlando “Landy” Rainey, Jr. of Winchester, VA ; grandson, Sterling Aschmies; sisters, Mable Arrington of Buffalo, NY and Janice Brunner and husband Henrik of Lockport, NY.
A visitation will be held at 11am on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A graveside service will follow the visitation in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Arrangements are being made at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
