Patricia A. Weatherholt
Patricia Ann Weatherholt, 77, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Stephens City, Virginia.
Mrs. Weatherholt was born July 3, 1944 in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of the late Mabel Tobin.
She had worked at Berryville Graphics as a forklift operator for 32 years.
She married James Franklin Weatherholt on September 27, 1963 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving are her daughter, Pamela Flanagan of Stephens City, VA; a son, James Weatherholt, Jr. of Winchester, VA; and three granddaughters, Cindi Kerns, Ariel Shifflett, and Haley Weatherholt; six great-grandchildren, Michael, J. D., Christian, Blake, Zaylan, and Dylani.
She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittney Weatherholt, and great-grandchildren, Ethan and Zaine.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, VA. Burial will follow in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Kerns, Michael Duvall, James Henson, Christian Henson, Jessie Shifflett, and Tyler Allowatt.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 — 9:00 P. M. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co., Inc. Attn: Treasurer, PO Box 111, Middletown, VA 22645 or to Friendship Fire Co., 627 N. Pleasant Valley Rd., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
