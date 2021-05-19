Patricia Ann Coleman
Patricia Ann Coleman, 87, of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at her home.
Patricia was born December 22, 1934, in Winchester; daughter of the late Robert and Marie Clark Peyton. She worked at Capitol Records as a housekeeper before her retirement.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Ann Ward and Terry Lynn Coleman both of Luray, TN and her nephew, Gary Bayliss of Winchester.
Along with her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her sisters, Brenda Kay Peyton and Evelyn Marie Bayliss.
Services will be private. Entombment will be in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring, 3180 Fairview Park Dr., Suite 500, Fall Church, VA 22042.
