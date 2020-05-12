Patricia Ann Combs Duvall

Patricia “Patty” Ann Combs Duvall, 68, of Cross Junction, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Duvall was born in 1951, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Bessie Florene Combs and the late Arley Moyer Combs. She was a graduate of James Wood High School Class of 1969. Mrs. Duvall was a secretary with Duvall Pest and Termite Service until her husband retired and sold the business. She retired from Winchester Medical Center as a receptionist at the Imaging Specialist Diagnostic Center. Mrs. Duvall was a member of Stephens City Mennonite Church, and former member of the Women of the Moose. She loved her family and enjoyed cardinals, puzzles, reading and painting and the Christmas season.
She married Clarence Edward Duvall, Jr. on December 31, 1972, in Stephens City, Virginia.
Surviving with her mother of Stephens City, Virginia, and husband are daughter, Jennifer Lynn Pritt (Dwayne); son, Jason Todd Duvall (Crystal Marie); grandchildren, Jacob Duvall, Austin Duvall, Emmah Duvall, Kyle Pritt, Keenan Pritt and Kayla Pritt all of Winchester; great grandchildren, Alexander James Duvall (A.J.) of Winchester, Virginia and one on the way; sister, Paula Combs-Saville (Dave) of Winchester, Virginia; brother, Jimmy Parker (Kathy) of Baker, West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Due to the Government regulations concerning COVID-19, Omps Funeral Home will be limiting the number of individuals gathering in any given room to the (10). While waiting in the “common areas” to pay your respect to the family, please maintain social distancing of at least six (6) feet. Patricia’s family encourages anyone who cannot attend the visitation to visit the Omps Funeral Home website and share their memories.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Joseph J. Swack (Retired) officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s memory to Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, Virginia, 22603.
