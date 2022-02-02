Patricia Ann Grim Chrismore
Patricia Ann Grim Chrismore, 78, of Winchester, died Saturday, January 29, 2022 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born July 30, 1943 in Winchester, the daughter of Elmer E. and Sarah Catherine Ritenour Grim.
She married Elwood R. Chrismore, Jr. on December 26, 1962 in Williamsport, MD. Mr. Chrismore died November 5, 2002.
Mrs. Chrismore was a member of the Winchester Eagles Aerie 824 Ladies Auxilliary. She enjoyed bingo, yard sales, bazaars, flea markets and was an avid Apple Blossom Festival fan.
Surviving are her loving and faithful companion of seventeen and a half years, Harold Ruckman; a daughter, Wendy Watring and her husband Tommy; a son, Randy Chrismore; three grandchildren, Jordan Watring, Micah Chrismore and Amanda Chrismore; a great-grandson, Branson Jones and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Rita Ritter, Jane Tarlton and Natalie Colvin and two brothers, Lyle “Pete” Grim and Milton “Jack” Grim.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester where a funeral service will be on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Cunsolo officiating.
Burial will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Jordan Watring, Michael Colvin, Scott Colvin, Micah Chrismore, Roger Swartz, Joe Hulver and Tony Colvin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service,www.phelpsfunerals.com
