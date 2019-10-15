Patricia Ann Harris Jackson passed away Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at Winchester Memorial Medical Center in Winchester, Virginia.
Patricia, current resident of Winchester was the first baby girl born April 10, 1962 in the union of Mr. John Leroy Harris, Jr., and Mrs. Joyce Ann Crawford (Harris). She was raised in Magnolia, New Jersey and graduated from Sterling High School in Somerdale, NJ in 1980.
Patricia was enthusiastic, diligent and driven with 20 + years of experience in customer service and care. As a youth, she volunteered as a Candy Striper in the local hospital. She received her Nurse’s Aide Certification (CNA), following in her mother’s and grandmother’s footsteps and worked at Mayfair House for several years. She later worked her way up to Deli Manager at the Food Lion Market in Newport News, VA. Prior to her falling asleep in the Lord, Patricia enjoyed interactions with guests where she worked the morning shift employed as a Food Service Attendant at the Marriott Townplace Suites in Winchester, VA. She was an active member of Life Church of God in Christ, Winchester, Virginia.
She leaves to cherish her memory; a son Anthony Lenwood James Jackson, (Lenwood “Buster” Jackson); Twin stepdaughters, Shavon and Sherelle; her mother Ms. Joyce Ann Crawford, her father; John Leroy Harris, Jr. (Frances); stepmother, Deacon W. Ethel Harris; father-in-law, Lenwood Jackson, Sr. (Stephanie); Siblings Joyce Lynne Harris Muwwakkil (Omar), John Leroy Harris, III, Joseph S. Harris (Hope), Felicia C. Morgan (Kenneth), Anthony Troy Harris (Faith), and Andrea Harris.
She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family; and many friends and colleagues in Newport News and Winchester, Virginia.
A celebration of life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Ever Abundant Life Church 121 Ridge Avenue, Darby, PA 19023.
Cards and resolutions may be sent to the attention of Joyce Harris Muwwakkil (sister) to P.O. Box 30972, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
A future service in the Winchester area is pending.
