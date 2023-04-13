Patricia Ann Mitchler (nee Warring)
Patricia Ann Mitchler of Gore, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2023, in her 80th year, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Virginia, surrounded by close family.
Beloved wife of Edward Mitchler for 25 years. Loving mother to Claire de Vos of Sudbury, Ontario, Darren de Vos (Tania Massa) of Mississauga, Ontario, and stepdaughters Kristina Miles (Craig Gallagher), Winchester, Virginia, and Pamela Mitchler, Wardensville, West Virginia. Devoted grandmother to Miles (Melissa), Quintan, Hannah, Ash, Zackary and Abigail. Lovingly remembered by her siblings Mary Lou Warring, Deborah Warring, Thomas Warring (Debbie Proulx), Edward Warring (Sue), brothers-in-law Gary Hotte, David Stuart, Brent Tweedy, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was predeceased by her first husband Pieter de Vos, parents William (Merv) and Mary (Smith) Warring, sisters Gail Stuart, Ruth Hotte and Kathryn Tweedy, brother Bill Warring, nephews Bill Hotte and Jim Warring, and niece Kaitlyn Tweedy.
Patricia grew up in Fonthill, Ontario, as the eldest of nine children. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1965 from the Mack Training School for Nurses (St. Catharines, Ontario). Her career and accomplishments included nursing, teacher’s assistant, police auxiliary and most recently as a nuclear power plant security guard with Ontario Hydro (Pickering NGS) where she retired in 2000.
Patricia enjoyed spending time with family and travelling with her husband on a Goldwing motorcycle all across North America. She was a member of the Goldwing Roadriders Motorcycle Association and Retreads Motorcycle Group, enjoyed attending rallies with friends. She was an avid genealogy fan and delighted in researching her family ancestry and finding ancestors for her friends.
As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation or the America Stroke Association would be appreciated. Following cremation, Patricia will be laid to rest at a later date in Gore, Virginia.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
