Patricia Ann Parrish
Patricia Ann Parrish, 84, of Wadestown, WV died Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the Mapleshire Nursing Center in Morgantown.
She was born December 19, 1934 at Morgantown, a daughter of the late Burdell Lee and Alma Starkey Lee.
Pat was a homemaker and a Methodist by faith.
Surviving are her husband Kenneth L. Parrish; three sons and their spouses, Stanley Parrish and wife Becky of Winchester, VA, Gregory Parrish and his wife Kathy of Whitehall, and Rodney Parrish and his wife Dana of Wana; one sister, Sharon Thomas of Barrackville; ten grandchildren, Melissa, Kirt, Thomas, Jessica, Nathan, Cara, Marina, Timothy, Dixie, and Abigale; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, George Lee and Charles B. Lee; two sisters, Dixie King and an infant sister who died at birth.
Friends may call at the Tennant Funeral Home in Hundred from 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow in the Viewpoint Cemetery at Rachel.
