Patricia Ann (Pitts) Lamond “Pat”
Patricia Ann (Pitts) Lamond, 86, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Tuesday June 20, 2023 at The Village at Orchard Ridge.
Pat was born in 1936 in Augusta, Maine, the daughter of the late Francis M. and Winnefred H. Pitts. She was raised in Fall River, Massachusetts where she received a rigorous Catholic school education and later met her future husband. Pat and Joe married in 1958. In 1970 the young family moved to Springfield, Virginia. A devoted mother, Pat worked mornings as a customer service representative for Sears once her children reached school age. She directed her income to the sports, summer camps, and family trips that enriched her children’s early years. Pat and her husband traveled extensively in the US and abroad on business trips associated with Joe’s career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Pat was a world traveler, avid reader, friend to many, homemaker, and dedicated mother.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Lamond of Cocoa Beach, FL.
Pat is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Francis Lamond, her daughter Ellen Mary Lamond, and her son Gregory Joseph Lamond.
A memorial service will be held for Pat on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 2pm at the Chapel at Orchard Ridge, with Chaplain Heather Bumstead officiating.
