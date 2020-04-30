Patricia Ann Renner "Pat"

Patricia Ann “Pat” Renner, 92, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her son’s home in Winchester, VA with her family by her side.
Ms. Renner was born in 1927 in Lakewood, OH, daughter of the late Joseph and Aileen Hartman. She was a graduate of Withrow High School in Cincinnati, OH, Class of 1945. During her high school years she was a member of the swim team, the horseback riding club, the Acapella group, and loved to ice skate. Her equine skills continued on through advanced horseback riding. During her working career she was employed at Marsh & McLennan Companies and retired from Mobil Oil. Ms. Renner was a member of Burke United Methodist Church in Burke, VA and volunteered in any way she could with the church. She also sang in several church choirs. Ms. Renner loved music and dancing. She was a huge fan of James Taylor. Ms. Renner possessed many talents. She was an avid artist who loved the beach and held a soft spot in her heart for all animals. She volunteered at the Humane Society in Fairfax, as well as volunteering for years at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts. Ms. Renner enjoyed bird watching, played the ukulele, and one of her best talents was gardening. She was affectionately known as “Mom” or “Grandma Pat” to everyone in the family or anyone that she met.
Surviving are her daughters, Aileen V. Renner of Staten Island, NY and Audrey Renner Murphy and husband, Roland, of Woodbridge, VA; son, Frederick T. Renner and wife, Kimberly, of Winchester, VA; and grandchildren, Andrew, Chad-Michael, Brandon, and Michael.
Ms. Renner was preceded in death by her former husband, Frederick Theodore Renner; her son, Joseph Edward Renner; and a brother, Sonny Hartman.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned at a later date at Burke United Methodist Church in Burke, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, VA 22102.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.