Patricia Ann Windley Patricia Ann Windley, 87, of Winchester, VA, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Shenandoah Senior Living.
Patricia was born August 18, 1935 in Spruce, WV, a daughter of the late Andrew Barrett and Freda Loughry Altiere. She is survived by her children, Judith A. Haruck (John) Midlothian, VA, Richard L. Isner of Hyattsville, MD, Terrie S. Harris and Stephens City, VA; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister, Sharon Altiere; and special friends, Theresa and Bill Harland. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Isner; second husband, Wayne B. Windley; brother, Andrew Barrett; sister, Jean Stanley; and one grandchild, Brandon Bates.
A visitation will take place at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. A funeral service will immediately follow with Rev. Dr. Charly Franks officiating. Burial will be private at a later date at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Online Condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
