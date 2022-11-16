Patricia Anne Kibler Patricia Anne Grove Kibler ran into the loving arms of Jesus on November 13, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care. As was the story of her life, Anne was surrounded by family and friends.
Anne was born in Winchester to the late Maynard and Eva Grace Grove, on July 18, 1941.
Anne graduated from James Wood High School, from which she maintained many friendships over the years.
On August 6, 1960, she married the love of her life Everett Kibler, Jr. Together, over 62 years, they built a family and home for their children. Anne had a passion for caring for her family and home, while also helping Everett as he built their family business. In her later years, Anne taught pre-school at SonShine Learning Center, at First Baptist Church, in Winchester. This fulfilled her love for working with children.
Anne was a member of Round Hill United Methodist Church, where she actively participated in the choir for many years.
Anne is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Bob Curd, her grandson Aaron Curd and step grandson Robert Curd. She is also survived by her son Keith Kibler, and his children, Eden Kibler and Seth Kibler.
Anne is survived by siblings Jane Conaboy Lake, Robert Grove, and Mimi Jackson Cochran. Siblings Richard Grove, Donald Grove, Thomas Grove, and Maynard Grove preceded her in death. Anne also had dozens of nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
The Kiblers and their family will gather and receive friends on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Congregational Christian Church, 2908 Middle Road, in Winchester. Anne’s Celebration of life will follow at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
