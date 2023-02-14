Patricia Anne “Patsy” Miller
Patricia Anne “Patsy” Miller, 82, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her residence.
A funeral service for Patsy will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Walnut Springs Christian Church with Rev. Wendell Schurtz officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Patsy was born in the Oranda community of Shenandoah County, VA, on July 26, 1940, a daughter of the late Archie D. and Mary Irene Spiker Orndorff. She was a life member of the Walnut Springs Christian Church where she served as deaconess, historian, Sunday school teacher and former church secretary. She worked at the Strasburg Tastee Freez as well as other area restaurants in her younger life and retired from the Virginia Department of Health. Most recently Patsy worked as a host at the former Denny’s in Strasburg. She was a member of the North Shenandoah Ruritan Club, the Strasburg Women of the Moose, and Shenandoah American Legion Post 77 Ladies Auxiliary. Patricia lived for her children and grandchildren. She loved life, loved everyone around her, and never met a stranger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Curtis Dale Miller; a niece Nicole Woods; two brothers Robert L. Orndorff and Doug Orndorff.
Survivors include her children Carl Allen Miller, and Christopher Todd Miller all of Strasburg, VA; two grandchildren Lizzie R. Lockhart (Joshua) and Levi F. Miller; her great-grandchildren Charlie, Fox, and Rowen; her siblings James Russell Orndorff (April), John Winfred Orndorff (Diane), Roger Boyd Orndorff (Lois), and Brenda Darlene Campbell (Cecil); a sister-in-law Mary Orndorff; the father of her children Franklin Miller along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins and a host of friends who will miss her dearly.
The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice for their care and compassion to Mrs. Miller during her time of illness.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601, or Walnut Springs Christian Church c/o Rhonda Sager, 311 Hidden Lane, Strasburg, VA 22657.
