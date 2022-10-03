Patricia B. Conner “Pat”
Patricia B. Conner, 88 of Stephens City, VA passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Lynn Care Center, Front Royal, VA.
Pat was born in 1934 in Winchester, VA the daughter of the late Landon G. Boyer and Helen Virginia Renner Boyer. She was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1952. Pat received her Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Shenandoah Conservatory of Music in Dayton, Virginia, Class of 1959. She was a member of Refuge United Methodist Church where she was the organist and pianist for many years. Pat loved crocheting and quilting. She was a member of the Fort Loudon Chapter of the D.A.R. and a lifetime member of Virginia Retired Teachers Association/Frederick County Retired Teachers Association.
She married Raymond E. Conner at Braddock Street United Methodist Church on September 14, 1957.
Pat is survived by her husband, son, Mark E. Conner (Maria) of Granite Falls, NC; grandson, Ryan E. Conner; sister, Elaine B. Roy (Don) and brother, Lewis A. Boyer.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Cornelia Boyer.
A visitation will be Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a service the following day, Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 11am at Refuge United Methodist Church. Interment will follow the service in the Refuge Cemetery.
.
