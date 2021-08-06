Patricia Bell
Patricia Bell, age 73, passed Friday, July 30, 2021 in Winchester, VA.
Patricia was born May 27, 1948 in Leesburg,VA to the late Towney Grimes Sr. and the late Ellen Grimes.
She worked at Loudoun Hospital for 35 years and for Loudoun County Schools for an additional 10 years.
She is survived by her husband Fredrick Bell, daughter, Kristie Carr, son Larry Bell, sister Nancy Rowe and two brothers Donald Wilson Grimes, and Roy Hedrick Grimes; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Loudoun Funeral Chapel on Monday August 9, 2021 from 10 am to 12pm, with a funeral service beginning at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local SPCA
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com.
