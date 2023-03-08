Patricia Ebert Boxwell “Pat” Patricia Ebert Boxwell, 88 of Winchester, VA passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Lynn Care of Front Royal.
Patricia was born in 1934 in Winchester, VA the daughter of the late Harry Windsor and Isabelle Sencindiver Ebert. She was a graduate of John Handley High School and received her Associates Degree in Business from Lord Fairfax Community College. Patricia retired in 1994 as Personnel Coordinator for Zeropack Company. She was a member of the Moose club, Esquire Club, Garden Club, Bridge Club, Women’s Exchange Club and a lifelong member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church. At church she belonged to the Esther Circle, sang in the choir and played hand bells. Patricia was also involved in CCAP of Winchester/Frederick County and was a Winchester Police Department, VIP.
She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Boxwell, Jr., whom she married on October 9, 1954; daughters, Laura Lofton of Chincoteague, VA; sons, Richard Boxwell, III of Winchester, VA; Christopher Boxwell of Clear Brook, VA, Ellen Laramore of Thurmont, MD; grandchildren, Sean Lofton, Matthew Lofton, Corey Boxwell, Morgan Hinkle, Benjamin Boxwell, Joshua Laramore, Peyton Laramore, Madigan Laramore, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Patricia is preceded in death by her brother, Harry Ebert, Jr, sisters, Mary Elizabeth Jones and Jean Isabelle Ford.
A visitation will be on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 5pm to 7pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will be held the following day, Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1:30pm at Braddock Street United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Kirk Nave. A reception will follow the interment at the church.
