Patricia “Eileen” Kitchick
Patricia “ Eileen” Kitchick, 62, of Winchester died Saturday August 28, 2021 in Envoy Nursing Home.
She was born January 25, 1959 in Winchester the daughter of Frank, Jr and Patricia Cahill Lindberg.
She attended Christopher Newport University and had been an administrative assistant in a law office.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia Godding and cousins, Mary Beth Rexrode, and Karen Zell, nieces and nephews.
Her brother, Frank Lindberg, III preceded her in death.
A funeral will be 11:00 am Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in Grace Lutheran Church 26 West Boscawen Street, Winchester officiated by Pastor Jonathan Boynton. Burial will be in the memorial garden of the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
