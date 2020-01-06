Patricia Evans Kukanich
Patricia Evans Kukanich, 79, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her residence.
Patricia was born in 1940 in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of the late Daniel Seth Evans and Comfort Lancaster Higgs. Patricia was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She was a registered nurse with Winchester Memorial Hospital, Washington Hospital Center and retired from the American Red Cross. She was a member of the ladies’ auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, she enjoyed playing cards and taking great care of her family. Later in life Patricia decided to take up golf. Her greatest passion and love were spoiling her grandchildren.
Patricia married Stanley Gregory Kukanich on September 19, 1964.
Along with her husband, Stanley, she is survived by a daughter, Danielle K. Brooks, (John); sons, Eric G. Kukanich, (Elizabeth), David M. Kukanich, (Sharon) and Stanley P. “Butch” Kukanich, (Katherine); grandchildren, Jessica McKinney, (Maxx), Olivia, Gregory, Matthew, Erica, Emily, Jack and Sean Kukanich and a brother Evan Evans.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Evans, Daniel Evans and Charles T. Evans.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, Virginia with Reverend Stephen Holmes officiating. Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association of Virginia (alz.org).
