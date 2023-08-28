Patricia King York
Patricia King York, formerly a resident of The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, passed away on July 16, 2023.
She was born on September 22, 1930, the only child of Floyd and Nell King. She grew up in Romney, WV, excelling in academics
and athletics, especially girls' high school basketball. She spent summers at nearby Camp Cliffside, where she met her future husband. She majored in biology at Madison College (now JMU), was vice-president of her Sigma Sigma Sigma chapter, and graduated in 1952.
Patricia married Douglas Hamilton York from Baltimore on June 21, 1952. Over the years, they lived in Richmond, VA, then Texas and Maryland before retiring back in Romney, where they designed and built their perfect log home. After Doug passed away, Pat moved first to Orchard Ridge in Winchester and later to Williamsburg, where she passed away at the age of 92. She is survived by her daughter, Lynne (Randy Mathis), sons Douglas and Alex (Jill), 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Pat’s faith in Jesus Christ was evident in the way she lived, and also in how she raised her children. She was active in church throughout her whole life, and was a member of Opequon Presbyterian Church while in Winchester. Her family is so grateful to the Lord for such a precious mother and grandmother. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.
