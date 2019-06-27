Patricia L. Jacobs

Patricia Lorraine Jacobs (affectionately known as Pat), 84 of Berryville, Virginia, passed quietly surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Pat was born on December 12, 1934 in Carthage, Missouri, daughter of the late Max Talley and Vera Hoel Talley.
She was a homemaker who spent her time raising her family and helping others. She was patient and kind which was reflected in her parenting as well as through her volunteer work with Family Services on Guam, the Martinsburg VA Center, the American Red Cross, and the Winchester Medical Center. She was a member of the John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Extension Homemakers Club.
She married Harold Lumpee Jacobs on May 1, 1953 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico and was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years on June 9, 2003.
Pat’s legacy is the adoring family that she leaves behind. Each child, grandchild, and great grandchild is honored to call her Mom, Grammy, and Gram. She blessed her family with a true understanding of unconditional love which she taught her family through example.
Surviving are sons, Rick Jacobs of Berryville, VA, Michael Jacobs and his wife, Jenny, of Los Gatos, CA, Kent Jacobs and his wife, Jane, of Sacramento, CA, and Kurt Jacobs and his wife, LaRita, of Seminole, FL; daughter Melissa Kuehn of Rockville, MD; nine grandchildren, Aaron, Emily, Matthew, Robin, Karl and Kathleen Jacobs, Laura Lamb, and Amanda and Deanna Kuehn; and five great-grandchildren, Megan, Rylee, Jocelynn and Amelia Jacobs and Roger Lamb.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. John Lock officiating. Burial will be private.
