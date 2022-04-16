Patricia L. Smith
Patricia L. Smith, 77, of Frederick County, passed on April 4, 2022.
Pat was a longtime employee of the Bank of Clarke County. Pat, a devout Christian, enjoyed gardening and long walks. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandson, Ben.
She is survived by her brothers, Robert Lee and Dennis Lee of Winchester, and her sister, Priscilla Lofton of Middletown; her children, Andrea Jordan of Leesburg and James Jordan II of Winchester; and her grandson, Benjamin Jordan of Cocoa, Florida.
No services will be held. The family requests donations be sent to Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester.
