Patricia Lee (Samuels) Pierce
On Sunday, May 15, 2022, loving wife, mother, and Nana, Patricia Lee (Samuels) Pierce, passed away quietly in her sleep due to complications from leukemia. She was 75 years old but always a kid at heart. Her fun-loving spirit was infectious, and it led her to try new things and meet new people.
Pat was born on December 9th, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was the oldest daughter of Earl and Mary Samuels. After attending Webster Groves High School, she received a degree in Education from Kansas University in 1968 and became a life-long Jayhawks fan. In 1969 Pat married her high school sweetheart, Steve Pierce. Including a 3-year stint in Guam, they lived almost 50 years in Vermont before moving to Virginia for shorter winters.
Pat found joy in many things from splashing waves to 7-Eleven Slurpees to playing and watching (and cheering for) sports. Her family though was a special source and recipient of her joy. Besides her family, she loved others well including the children she taught, the women she mentored, the friends she led in Bible study, and the many people she prayed for. Ultimately her love for Jesus Christ gave her the greatest joy and allowed her to stay ever positive, even during her illness.
Pat is survived by her husband Steve; her two children Cathy and Jeff and their spouses Eric and Alison; her four grandchildren, Jonathan, Cameron, Otto, and Ethan; and her three younger sisters, MaryAnn, Gini, and Berta.
Our dear Pat - wife, mom, Nana, sister, friend - showed us how to live life to the fullest, love others freely, and truly trust the Lord in all things.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Pat on June 18th, 11:00 AM at Fellowship Bible Church in Winchester, Virginia. See vapierces.net/pat for details.
Although Pat was definitely a flower lover, she would appreciate it more if, instead of sending flowers, you supported her passion for Missions by donating to the Fellowship Bible Church Missions Fund (Sub Fund: 300.1 Missions Fund In Memoriam ).
