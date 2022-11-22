Patricia Mae Chamberlin Hoke Patricia Mae Chamberlin Hoke, 80, of Middletown, died Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her residence.
She was born August 13, 1942 in Waynesboro, PA, the daughter of Frank Sterle and Lelia Irene Ott Chamberlin.
She was married to Harold Justin Hoke for fifty-four years.
Mrs. Hoke was a 1960 graduate of St. Thomas High School, St. Thomas, PA. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Surviving are a son, Frank J. Hoke (Connie) of Stephens City; four daughters, Patricia J. Hobbs (Harry) of Montpelier, VA, Elizabeth H. Buck (Bryan) of Stephens City, Tracy S. Hoke of Middletown, and Laura H. Owens (Terry) of Martinsburg, WV; twenty-one grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; two sisters, Bonnie Bumbaugh and Beverly Parsons and a brother, Jack Chamberlin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and six grandchildren.
A funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 230 Justes Drive, Winchester with Bishop Ben Read officiating.
Burial will be Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Pleasant Valley, MD.
Casket bearers will be Derek Hoke, Brad Hoke, Cory Hoke, Brady Taylor, Joe Taylor, Bryan Buck, II, Thomas Buck and Austin Owens.
Friends will be received on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the church and a family viewing only at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
