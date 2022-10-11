Patricia Marie Tatara (Walker)
Pat Tatara (Walker), 81, passed away on October 8, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones, in Stephens City, VA.
She was born in Erie, PA, on December 27, 1940, the daughter of the late Claude and Edna (Engels) Walker of Erie, PA. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers Jack and Chuck; her sister Nancy and her twin brother Paul, who passed away this past March.
Pat was married to Robert Tatara for 60 years as of this past July. She belonged to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester VA. Pat worked over the years in Erie, PA, at Lord Manufacturing, Perseus House and owned and managed Robert's 5 & 10 store. She was an avid golfer that included 2 holes in one during her golf career and was involved in many leagues over the years in Erie and in VA. Pat was inducted in the EDWGA Golf Hall of Fame in 1997, assisted the girls’ junior league program, volunteered for local golf tournaments and was the girl’s golf coach at Mercyhurst Prep in late 1980s.
She is survived by the love of her life of 60 years, Robert A. Tatara; two sons, David (Cindy) Tatara of Cumming, GA, Daniel (Stacey) Tatara of Ashburn, VA and her daughter, Cheryl Riner of Ashburn, VA; five grandchildren, Amanda, Olivia, Rebecca, Lindsay and Kyle and one great-granddaughter, Isabella Rose, along with many extended family including, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Pat to The Alzheimer’s Association-National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, McLean, VA 22102.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.