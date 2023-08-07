Patricia P. Lynn “P.J.”
Patricia Pifer Lynn, 68, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 at her home.
Mrs. Lynn was born October 24, 1954 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late William Earl Pifer Sr. and Edythe Renner Pifer.
Mrs. Lynn was a special education teacher and later a principal at several elementary schools in Clarke, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia and Jefferson County in West Virginia.
She married Thomas Gibson Lynn on October 27, 1979 in Berryville, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are two sons, Matthew Reese Lynn (Emily) of Burgaw, NC and Scott Edward Lynn (Kendel) of Winchester, VA; a granddaughter, Kiana Lynn; and a brother, William E. Pifer II of Winchester, VA.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry & William Evans Home for Children, 330 East Leicester Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by the Enders and Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville.
