Patricia “Pat” Lynn Swisher Patricia “Pat” Lynn Swisher, 87, of Winchester, VA, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, VA.
Pat was born in 1935 in Virginia, the daughter of the late, Ernest and Louella Milburn. She loved and adored taking care of her family and was a member of the Old Stone Church Association.
She married Arthur L. “Buddy” Swisher on June 1, 1963, in Frederick County, VA. He preceded her in death on October 8, 2019.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Julie Ryan and her husband Charlie; stepdaughter, Sherry Lewis (Don); sister, Ruby Sewell; brother, Gene Milburn (Pat); and also her loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Pat was also preceded in death by her son Ricky Phillips and her brother-in-law Del Sewell.
A graveside service will be held, Monday, October 17, 2022, at 1pm at Old Stone Church Cemetery with Rev. John Lock officiating.
Contributions made in Pat’s memory may be sent to Old Stone Church Memorial Association, c/o Glen Lutz, 9933 Maplested Lane, Richmond, VA 23235.
