Patricia “Pat” (Teach) Pugh
Patricia “Pat” (Teach) Pugh, 94, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at her home.
Pat was born in 1928 in Freeport, IL, the daughter of the late Joseph LeVerne Teach and M. Anita Teach (Berryhill). She was a member of the Navy Relief Society, the American Red Cross and was also involved with the Girl Scouts. Pat loved hearing the animals in her yard, especially the cardinals. She was very fond of her caregivers and others who would come to visit. Pat was looking forward to being reunited with her beloved poodles, Pepsi and Cokie. Her family truly appreciates the support and love that was given by her loving caregivers.
She married LCDR James M. Pugh on July 4, 1950, in Arlington, VA. He preceded her in death in 1995.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Lyn Bacha (Jules) of Winchester, VA; son, Lee Pugh (Deby) of Woodstock, VA; grandchildren, Matthew Pugh (Carolyn), Elizabeth Bacha; great-grandchildren, Madison Pugh and Sydney Pugh, and beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, James “Jamie” Bacha; sisters, Norma Jean Kunzler and Caryl June Edmundson.
A visitation will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 3pm to 5pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the hospice workers who cared for Pat.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat’s name may be made to, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
