Patricia (Patti) Bladek Brown
Patricia (Patti) Bladek Brown passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, July 5, 2021 in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was born July 30, 1963 the daughter of Chester and Violet Ewanowski Bladek.
She was married to Joseph Brown, Jr. for 29 years.
Patti attended St. Mary of Czestochowa School and Mercy High School in Middletown, CT. She graduated from Old Dominion University, and Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. Professionally, she worked as an RN at Winchester and Warren Memorial Hospitals for over 20 years in the Emergency Room. After that, she worked for Valley Health in Home Health Care and as a nurse navigator.
Patti’s passions were her family and friends. She was a people person, always quick to smile and accommodate others. Patti will always be remembered for her sunny and caring personality.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Jeb Brown and his wife Kelly of Holly Ridge, NC; daughter, Heidi Brown of Winchester VA; stepdaughter, Jamie Brown of Winchester, VA; stepson, Bobby Brown of Jacksonville FL, and two grandchildren, Tegan and Ethan; siblings, Jeanne Bladek Janoch and Robert of Westford, MA, Dr. Thomas Bladek and Marianne of Easton, CT, and Dr. Stanley Bladek and Marilyn of Newton, NJ, and many devoted nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 pm Saturday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church 130 Keating Drive Winchester.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 pm Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.
