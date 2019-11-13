Patricia S. Hockman
Patricia S. Hockman, 83, of Winchester, died Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Mrs. Hockman was born October 16, 1936 in Quakertown, PA; the daughter of the late Lillian Virginia Rhinehart. She retired as the Assistant Director of Human Resources with Grafton School. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She married the love of her life, Donald R. Hockman on August 8, 1955 in Perkasie, PA. Mr. Hockman preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Scott Hockman, Douglas Andrew Hockman and his wife Robin, Steven Mark Hockman and his wife Robin Shade, and Michael Ray Hockman and his wife Phyllis; two brothers, Richard Stumb and Larry Rhinehart; and three grandchildren, Nicholas Andrew Hockman, Zachary Levi Hockman, and Ciara Nicole Hockman.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Rev. Mike Mayton officiating. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
