Patricia S. Shiley, 86, of Winchester, went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Mrs. Shiley was born June 23, 1934 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Charles Shank and Joy Rudolph Mason. She was a 1952 graduate of John Handley High School and a 1953 graduate of the Winchester Business School.
Mrs. Shiley retired from the City of Winchester after 32 years of service. She was the first female constitutional officer for Winchester when she was elected City Treasurer in 1973. She was elected for a total of four terms and retired December 31, 1989.
She was a lifetime member of Hebron Lutheran Church and served as Treasurer for special accounts. Mrs. Shiley was a member of the Winchester Democratic Committee and a past Treasurer of the Blue Ridge Democratic Women. She was a member of the Retired Association of Virginia Treasurers. She was a past president of the Winchester Jaycee-ettes and past president of the Exchange-ettes. Mrs. Shiley was named in Who's Who of Virginia in the 1974-75 edition. She was a member of the AARP, Chapter 114.
She married Strother R. "Sonny" Shiley, Jr. on June 27, 1953 in Winchester. Mr. Shiley died September 6, 2010.
She is survived by two sons, Strother R. "Tagg" Shiley, III and wife Dona of Cross Junction, VA and Stephen R. "Rudy" Shiley and wife Nancy of Winchester; four grandchildren, Stephanie Clarke and husband TJ, Rachel Perry and husband Wil, Briana Shiley Windham and husband Christian, and Strother R. "SR" Shiley, IV; and five great grandchildren, Trey Clarke, Gracyn Clarke, Tripp Perry, Stetson Perry, and Kaylee Windham.
Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Pastor Vernon Bray officiating.
Pallbearers will be SR Shiley, TJ Clarke, Wil Perry, and James Wade.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603 or to the Adult Care Center of the Shenandoah Valley, 411 N Cameron St suite 100, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
