Patricia Way "Patsy" O'Connell

Patricia Way O'Connell, 90, of Winchester, VA died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 29, 1930 in Winchester, VA; the daughter of Fred H. and Nina Green Way. She was a graduate of John Handley High School (Class of 1950), and was a cheerleader during her time there. On June 30, 1950 she married her husband of over 60 years, the late, Douglas Boyer O'Connell.
Patsy was the school secretary for John Kerr Elementary school for 25 years, starting when the
school was still located at the corner of Cameron & Cork streets, through the move to its Jefferson Street location, in the 1970s-80s. Service was also an important aspect of Patsy's life. She joined the Alpha Omega Chapter of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha International sorority and service organization in October of 1959, and was President of the local chapter from 1964-65. She remained an active member for over fifty years. Patsy was a lover of the arts of all kinds. She was a member of the Winchester Little Theater from 1957-1967. Both her husband and grandson were musicians and she enjoyed music of all kinds. She created beautiful needlework projects. Patsy also enjoyed painting oil and watercolor landscapes. She encouraged a love of arts in all her family. Above all, Patsy was a devoted wife, mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother. She dedicated her heart and soul to her family and long list of friends, raising generations from baby-boomers through Generation Z.
Surviving her are her daughter, Kathryn O'Connell Mowery; grandchildren, Emily T. Aikens, James L. Cherry and wife, Allison and Matthew DeHaven and wife, Natalie and great
grandchildren, Lacey Rose Aikens, Wesley Aikens, Finley DeHaven, Charli DeHaven, Evan Denson and Olivia Denson. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Dr. William Way and Fred Way and their daughter, Wendy Way O'Connell DeHaven. The family will receive friends on Saturday afternoon, October 24 from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. with Pastor Susan Gum Catlett officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brucetown United Methodist Church or to Blue Ridge
Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
