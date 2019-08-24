Patrick Allen "Patty" Thomas, 27, of Hagerstown, MD (formerly of Inwood) passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Doey's House in Hagerstown, MD.
Born February 19, 1992 in Winchester, VA he is the son of Richard Francis Thomas and Tammy Lorraine Turnbull.
He was an avid outdoorsman and participated in several varsity sports. He was a 2011 graduate of Musselman High School.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Marjorie Betts and husband, "Tres" Merle, III; one niece, Emma Louise Rose Betts; one nephew, Merle "Dean" Betts, IV; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel Inwood. Family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
