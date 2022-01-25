Patrick Gerald O’Hara, 78, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Mr. O’Hara was born March 20, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Ambrose Leo O’Hara and Irene Evelyn Chambers O’Hara.
After high school he served in the U.S. Army and then the National Guard of Pennsylvania for 14 years.
He worked as a machinist in Altoona, Pennsylvania, before moving the family to Virginia for a position at Northern VA Community College. He retired as a building inspector for George Mason University in 2009.
He was a member of Spirit & Word Fellowship in Stephens City. He was a lifetime member of the Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club as well as the NRA.
He married Janet White on June 3, 1967, in Altoona.
Surviving with his wife are a son, Michael Christopher O’Hara (Melissa); a daughter, Lori Jean Marple (Jeffrey), both of Stephens City, VA; a sister, Kathy Schirf (Bill) of Altoona, PA; five grandchildren, Genna, Scot, Rowan, Ryan, and Rory and a great-grandson, Andy; and his faithful dog, Sandy Mae.
The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 A. M. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, Stephens City, and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 A. M. with Pastor Bob Vineyard officiating. Burial will be in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael C. O'Hara, Jeffrey S. Marple, Scot Marple, and Ryan A. Marple.
Before Alzheimer's took hold of him, he enjoyed many hobbies. He enjoyed writing short stories, photography, gardening, fishing, hunting, to tinker in his shop, he loved to be outdoors, and you could always find him working on a project around the house.
Pat was a loving Husband, Dad, Pap-Pap and Paw-Paw. He was loved beyond measure and adored by each of his grandchildren and great- grandson. He also never met a stranger and would happily stand and talk your ear off. Always willing to lend a hand and look out for his neighbors. He was truly one of a kind and one of the most genuine people you could ever meet. Even in the years after Alzheimer’s you still would find him with a smile and ready to joke around with you. Ornery was how his loved ones affectionately referred to him. He will be deeply missed, and he leaves an empty place that can never be filled. His loved ones are taking comfort in his faith and knowing they will be reunited one day with him again, in Heaven.
The family would like to thank Hospice for all their care and support during his final week.
Memorial contributions may be made to Winchester Frederick County Conservation Club, P O Box 1431, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
