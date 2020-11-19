Patrick Henry Tevalt
Patrick Henry Tevalt, age 85, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Tevalt was born in 1935 in Virginia, the son of the late William H. and Geraldine M. Tevalt. After graduating from high school, Patrick continued his education by developing excellent wood working skills as a carpenter. Patrick served his country in the United States Air Force. In his younger days, Patrick loved to hunt and fish. He appreciated his automobile and did all the mechanical work on it himself.
Patrick married Margaret Jean Cummings on July 31, 1958 in Columbus, Mississippi.
Along with his wife, Patrick is survived by his daughter, Lisa Gay Tevalt of Winchester; sons, David Allen Tevalt of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia and Brian Bradley Tevalt of South Carolina; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Ann Sager.
All services will be private.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.