Patrick J. McTavish
Patrick J. McTavish, 71, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on January 7, 2020, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Bolivia, North Carolina.
Patrick was born in Pontiac, Michigan, to J.C. and Margaret McDevitt McTavish on October 18, 1948. He was a graduate of Olathe High School in Olathe, Kansas, and held a B.S. in Journalism from the University of Kansas. He married Rebecca Massey on April 23, 1971, in Olathe, Kansas. His early career as a writer for The Packer, a national publication for the fresh produce industry, defined his career path. He became sales manager, and later general manager of Consolidated Orchard Company in Paw Paw, West Virginia, working there for sixteen years. In 1989 he joined Keystone Fruit Marketing in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, first as a produce broker and then as director of operations and retired in 2013. He also served in the Army National Guard for six years.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, Clara Krudwig McTavish. He is survived by his wife Rebecca, three children, Heather McTavish Doucet and husband Shane, Brandon McTavish, and Devon McTavish and wife Emily, and six grandchildren, Reese, Massey and Sisi Doucet; Jackson, Elle and Molly McTavish, all from Northern Virginia. He also leaves behind brothers Michael McTavish and spouse Dan, Matthew McTavish, Gregory McTavish and wife Vicki, nephew Justin McTavish, niece Megan Hutton and husband Travis, and three grandnephews, from the greater Kansas City area.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Winchester, Virginia, for many years, and after moving to Southport in 2014, joined Sacred Heart Church there. In retirement he enjoyed volunteering at the local food bank, golfing, and fishing. He treasured spending time with his family, especially participating on the sidelines of his grandchildren’s sports activities, and joining them at the beach. As a youth he became an Eagle Scout and a member of Order of the Arrow. He was also a devoted D.C. United Soccer and Kansas City Chiefs Football fan.
He is remembered by his family and friends as a person with a kind and loving heart and a wonderful sense of humor that stayed with him throughout his entire life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, January 17, at Sacred Heart Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, Virginia. A luncheon reception will immediately follow at Omps Reception Center, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester. Interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation through Patrick’s fundraiser at: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1774923465992098/ or to Sacred Heart Academy, 110 Keating Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.